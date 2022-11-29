Nov. 29 is the day this year that area nonprofits look forward to.

It’s Giving Tuesday, the day the community gives back. Just the name lets us know we care about our community and nonprofits. Saint George Church in Millcreek is one of more than 100 ministries participating in this special giving day.

“Beyond the giving part, it’s also a nice day to be Catholic together. We’re always in our own pockets of ministries of schools or parishes. But today, we can all be Catholic together and give back at the same time,” said Lisa Louis, Catholic Foundation of Northwest Pa.

Lisa Louis is the executive director of the Catholic Foundation of Northwest Pa, and they facilitated the “I Give Catholic” day of giving.

“Many of them have individual projects that they’re raising funds for. For example, the Catholic schools in Erie are raising money for counseling services. And my parish is St. Jude, it’s for a new sound system,” Louis added.

Others will look to renovations.

“The money we do raise ‘I Give Catholic’ will be used for our renovations here at St. George. This has been an ongoing project over the past couple of years,” said Father Brian Vossler, St. George.

A project made possible with the help of Giving Tuesday.