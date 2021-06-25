Glass Growers Gallery holds first in-person opening reception since beginning of pandemic

Glass Growers Gallery on East 5th Street held its first art show on Friday since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

The gallery held a tailgate-style reception that allowed people to mingle indoors and out.

Local freelance artist Helen Tullio’s work was on display. Her work includes glistening resin pieces and vibrant, acrylic and oil paintings. Her favorite subjects are anything with water and flowers.

“It’s so exciting that we get to see everyone once again and just seeing everyone in person. I put so much work and time and effort into all these pieces and it’s nice to be able to show everyone what I have been working on for awhile.” Tullio said.

Tullio’s artwork will be on display and for sale until August 10th.

