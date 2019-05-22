Glass Growers Gallery showcasing Helen Tullios art

The Glass Growers Gallery shined a spotlight on some local talent. The artwork of Helen Tullio was showcased during the opening reception for the artist. She says that this was her first solo show. the show was comprised of over 40 hand made works of art.The pieces are made of an epoxy resin, which is an uncommon medium for most.

“So you pour it on, then you heat it up with a heat gun,” said Tulli. “Then you only have an hour to work with it. Each piece is about 4 layers so I have a bout 4-6 hours in each piece … And I learn more and more about it. “

Helen Tullio’s glass growers show runs through June 18th.