Glass Growers reopens with new owner

One business that has been part of the Erie community for 46 years now has a new owner.

Emily Ernes is the new owner of Glass Growers on East 5th Street.

City leaders, including Mayor Joe Schember, were on hand today for the ribbon cutting ceremony.

Emily said that she is glad to be helping the community grow, especially during these difficult times.

“It is so great to be part of Erie. I think the city has such an amazing future ahead of it, so evident as you look around how much is going on to improve the city. I think there is a lot of great energy and spirit about that,” said Emily Ernes, Glass Grower Owner.

Glass Grower sells arts, goods and crafts including blown glass, ornaments and pottery.