Glenwood area receives $50,000 grant to improve the neighborhood

Residents along Shunpike Road are receiving some help with their home improvement projects.

The Erie County Gaming and Revenue Authority, the YMCA of Greater Erie, the Erie Zoo, the Erie Federal Credit Union and Glenwood neighborhood residents are offering $50,000 in grant money to boost the Downtown Erie area.

The project is part of an effort to unite the neighborhoods making up the Glenwood YMCA area.

“[This is] to create sort of a shared identity,” said Diane Chido, president of DC Analytics. “So, it could be like a tourist destination for wellness and families and recreation and also outreach into the larger Glenwood neighborhood because it is such an important anchor for the city.”

Sean Hodinko, a resident of Shunpike Road, said it’s great to feel included in the redevelopment of Erie.

“That’s a huge opportunity, knowing that Shunpike’s a travel road from Peach to 38th,” Hodinko said. “It’s kind of a great area for people to start seeing the houses improve a little bit here and there.”

Hodinko added the timing of the grant couldn’t be better.

“If the money wasn’t there, I probably would have to wait several years before tackling any of these projects,” he said. “But thanks to the grant and the money being available, now we can tackle this, and on my own home, make a lot of things happen that might have been a few years out.”

