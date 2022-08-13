The Glenwood Flea hosted it’s third event at the Flo Fabrizio Ice Center on August 13 following successful outings throughout the summer.

This week the flea welcomed over 35 different vendors who offered all sorts of different products.

One of these vendors was a Penn State Behrend student named Gaby Reyes. Reyes also owns a clothing brand called Melancholy.

Reyes started the brand in 2018 when they were 18 after a thyroid cancer diagnosis and has used the company to give back to the community.

“As a result of my experience I went through some pretty intense depression, and I wanted to create something that was representative of my experiences with mental health and cancer. So I’ve been running the brand for almost four years now. With the brand I’ve donated a portion of the sales back to the community. I’ve been able to donate to Shriners Children’s Hospital and NAMI of Erie County,” said Gaby Reyes, Owner and Creator of Melancholy.

The final Glenwood Flea Market of the summer will be held on August 27.