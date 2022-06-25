One local pet hospital is celebrating helping generations of animals in the Erie community.

The Glenwood Pet Hospital held its 70th anniversary celebration.

Folks had the opportunity to enjoy plenty of fun activities including giveaways and face painting.

The hospitals also raised money for local rescue organizations.

“Glenwood Pet Hospital opened in 1952 so this is our 70th year being open and being able to service and provide medical attention for peoples pets, and just to the community in Erie. So we decided that it would be a good time to have a nice celebration,” said Dr. Erin Groney, Glenwood Pet Hospital.

This event was free and open to the public.