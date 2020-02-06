Glenwood YMCA hosts first in a series of health and wellness clinics

February is heart health month and one group is looking to bring awareness to others.

Saint Vincent hospital and the American Heart Association held the first of five health and wellness fairs today at the Glenwood YMCA.

This event allowed people to come in and get different health screenings, along with a chance to ask practitioners a variety of questions. It also served as a chance to learn about how to help others, by going through the basics of CPR training.

“We believe that if we give you the information, it can empower you to take control of your own health, so giving you the information, teaching you, little things you can do really will make a difference in your life and really improve the quality of your life.” said Nicole Ferraro, Manager of Community Affairs at Highmark Health.

Here are the upcoming health and wellness fairs for the month of February.