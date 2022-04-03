Folks had the chance to show their support for dozens of special needs individuals as they took to the ice.

The Gliding Stars of Erie held their “Celebrate 20 Magical Years – Take 2” event at the Mercyhurst Ice Center on Saturday night.

80 individuals with special needs performed in front of a live audience.

There were also U.S. national and international figure skaters joining in.

The event was a great way for skaters to hit the ice and the bond between them and their volunteers is key.

“Every skater has their own volunteer, so it’s about the relationship that they develop between the skater and the volunteer. It’s just somebody that they bond with. It’s really sweet,” said Jessica Banaszak, Volunteer.

Your Weather Authority Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio served as emcee.