What’s being described as a global developer has an eye on Erie County.

Wednesday afternoon, County Executive Brenton Davis met with a site selector who works with various large companies in the manufacturing industry at Penn State Behrend.

Davis said those developers are showing interest in moving into Knowledge Park. The site selector said Erie has a lot to offer.

“When they’re looking for places to expand and relocate geographically, a couple of different cities come to mind and Erie is one of them,” said Lisa Civitella, CEO of Libertas Unlimited Tax Consulting Firm. “The level of collaboration between the school and the students and the immersion that they have with various companies is impressive in addition to the number of patents that the students have.”

Davis continues to say that bringing economic development opportunities to Erie County is one of his highest priorities.