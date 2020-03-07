Global sailor Howard Rice speaks at Bayfront Maritime Center

A full house of sailing enthusiasts took time this evening to hear a few tales from a sea faring man.

Tonight at the Bayfront Maritime Center, global sailor Howard Rice shared his stories of solo sailing a small boat on a very large swath of ocean.

Rice had recently made the move to Erie and decided to share his story with the community. The event is a fundraiser for the Erie Maritime Foundation as they continue to build their replica of the 1812 navy gunboat schooner Porcupine.

Tonight’s attendees had the opportunity to board the replica craft and get a closer look at the work completed on it so far.