The Jefferson Educational Society is celebrating their 11th year in their Global Summit Civic Engagement Series.

What began as a 2 1/2 day event has since evolved into a multi-week endeavor that attracts people from around the region.

This year’s guests will discuss a wide range of topics from diversity to algae blooms, to even the possibility of life on other planets.

The event kicks off tonight at 7:30 p.m. at the Jefferson Educational Society.