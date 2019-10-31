Global Summit XI continues with talks about Brexit

An institution’s 12 night summit continues with a talks of Brexit.

The Global Summit XI continuing tonight at the Jefferson Educational Society with Dr. Nile Gardiner.

Gardiner lended a hand in assisting Lady Margaret Thatcher with her final book as well as serving as a foreign policy adviser to three U.S. Presidential candidates. Tonight’s presentation focusing on Brexit and how it not only impacts Great Britain, but the United States as well.

“It’s about the freedom and sovereignty of America’s closest friend, and ally, Great Britain. The UK-US special relationship is the beating heart of all the free world and the American and British people work so closely together in every single aspect of American foreign policy.” Gardiner said.

