Godfrey Run Farm is pressing its own apple cider again this year for the 12th year in a row.

Here is more on this decade old tradition.

The smell of apples filled the garage as gallons of fresh cider was made Thursday.

Gary Falkner has been pressing cider for 44 years, and this year marks the 12th on site at Godfrey Run Farm in Lake City.

“We’ve been really lucky that we’re able to keep on doing it, but it’s a good feeling,” said Gary Faulkner, Manager of Godfrey Run Farm.

The batch of cider will be made with a mix of honey crisp, ginger gold, and jersey Macintosh apples.

The apples begin in these bins before being taken inside and put together through the apple cider making process.

The apples are removed from the bins and put on the conveyer belt. It is then that they are pressed and the juice is sent through tubes to the stainless steel tank.

From the tank, the juice is then put into gallon jugs.

Godfrey Run Farms has partnered with Shultz Farms for decades to help supplement the apples needed.

“We’ve always worked with Godfrey Run either supply and juice apples or apples. He’s done cider orders for us. So the local Cub Scout group uses him for their cider sales. So just a lot of good local economy supporting each other whenever we can,” said Roger Shultz, Owner/Farmer of Shultz Farm.

Faulkner told us that there should be about 350 gallons of apple cider made by the end of the day.

You can purchase cider floats made with their cider and vanilla ice cream at the market on West Lake Road from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

To learn more about the store, check out their Facebook page.