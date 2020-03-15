Going green and clean: tips for cleaning the air at home

Laura Browning is a busy mom of two who can’t slow down when the family feels rundown.

“Kids always seemed to be sick, runny noses,” said Laura Browning, a busy mother of two children.

She wanted to make healthier changes, but wasn’t thinking about the air inside of her home.

“Recent data from the EPA has found that indoor air is two to five times worse than outdoor air,” said Thad Tarkington, CEO & Co-founder of Second Nature.

Thad Tarkington is the co-founder of Second Nature. A company that delivers air filters right to people’s door.

He is using a monitor to test the air quality of this home.

“There’s a big trend in this home wellness. How can I create the environment that I live in and make it a really healthy, sustainable place?” said Tarkington.

According to the National Institute of Health, using a pleated air filter and replacing it every 90 days can remove harmful particles from the air including mold spores, dust and pet dander.

Other tips to clear the air? Use cooking oils such as avocado, which have a high smoke point to avoid breathing in toxins and take off your shoes.

A recent study by the University of Arizona actually found the average shows carry nine or ten different bacteria.

Now it’s the first thing Laura’s kids do when they walk in the door.

“Everybody has their own little bin over there and they take off their shoes and put them in the bin,” said Browning.

She also changes her air filter regularly and says she’s seen a big difference especially in her son Marshall.

“He has not been sick since he was two, which is crazy,” said Browning.

Proving a little extra effort can go a long way.