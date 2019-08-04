Going Green at this year’s Blues and Jazz Fest

Thousands of blues and jazz lovers are expected to head to Frontier Park this weekend. The 27th annual Blues and Jazz fest gives community members the opportunity to learn something new.

“There are musicians playing, we have workshops for people of all ages and dance and theater and visual arts so there’s lots and lots of stuff happening for people of all ages.” said John Vanco, artistic director.

There was food, art, and crafting vendors are lined up throughout frontier park to showcase their specialties.

One such vendor was Faith Kingdig, the co-founder of the Urban Oasis Market, who is sharing some of her locally grown fruits and vegetables.

“We thought we’d be a good fit into the sustainability village being that we sell a number of products that are all from our local region and they focus on reusable items,” Kingdig said.

Another vendor was Tenise Omonterio, the owner of Dragon Fly Lake Scent who focuses on local ingredients from right here in Erie.

“We want to be sustainable,” Omonterio said. “We want to use something that’s not 80% water but something that lasts longer something that smells nice but to know what is in it.”

The festival features a variety of “green” organizations to help visitors learn how to refuse their carbon footprints and addresses climate change