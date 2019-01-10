Golden Apple Award 01/09/2019 - Larissa Connell Video

Today, we'd like to call the JET 24 Edinboro University Golden Apple Award the 'Green' Apple Award. That's because this week, we are honoring a teacher during her very first year in the classroom. That's quite an accomplishment.

Some teachers go an entire career without being recognized with the coveted Golden Apple Award. For Larissa Connell, she's a rookie educator in her first year at Strong Vincent Middle School and she's already making a big difference!

Student Nominator Justice Baez says Mrs. Connell is such an inspiration, always offering encouragement and extra help when needed.

And, that's why Mrs. Larissa Connell is this week's JET 24 Edinboro University Golden Apple Award Winner.