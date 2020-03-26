Golden Apple- Tim Campbell

Sometimes it’s fun to visit your old school and wander the hallways.

This weeks Golden Apple Award winning teacher gets to do it everyday.

Tim Campbell teaches Health and Physical Education at Fort Leboeuf Middle School. It wasn’t many years ago that he wandered the same halls as a student.

Since graduating from Fort Leboeuf and Edinboro University, he’s been teaching and coaching for seven years.

Campbell said there’s an advantage to being the schools phys-ed teacher.

“Not many teachers get to walk around the building and get to know most of the faces that you run into. It’s a great honor. Every kid that comes into the classroom is at a different level, so we just try to pull out whatever their best is and that’s been the biggest focus over the last seven to eight years teaching,” said Campbell.

Mr. Campbell was nominated for the Golden Apple by Lacey Dahlkemper.

“He has such a beautiful bubbly personality. It’s just so amazing to be around him. He’s the most positive person you could ever meet,” said Lacey Dahlkemper, student nominator.

Mr. Campbell is glad he’s making a difference for students like Lacey, but knows he has a lot to learn.

“I’m absolutely a puppy. I have a lot to learn in this profession. Seems like things are going pretty well. I feel so honored that Lacey thinks this way of me and it makes you want to keep going, keep working with kids and keep motivating,” said Campbell.

Our teaching expert says Mr.Campbells success can be summed up in a word, inclusion.

“The fact that he includes them and makes them feel part of the team, all one heard at Fort Leboeuf, I think that’s very important,” said Mary Jo Melvin from Edinboro University.

That is why Tim Campbell is our JET24 Edinboro University Golden Apple award winner. He is the last school teacher honored before schools were closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Golden Apple reports will be on hiatus until classes resume.