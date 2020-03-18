Golden Apple- Tom Pyle

Just in the nick of time. That’s the headline of this weeks Golden Apple Award.

This outstanding teacher will retire at the end of the school year.

34 years and done. Tom Pyle will retire when this school year is over. He spent the last 20 years teaching and coaching in the North East School District.

This multi sport coach says there’s not a lot different between teaching and coaching, except maybe one thing.

“There’s not a whole lot difference, I think you have a little more control coaching because if they don’t do what you ask them to do then you can get rid of them. However, here we can’t get rid of them. They come every day and we work with them to get them better, just like you do in coaching,” said Thomas Plye, Golden Apple Winning.

Our student nominator said she was apprehensive to be in Mr. Pyle’s class because of some rumors that just weren’t true.

“I heard that he was really mean and that he yelled at people and i mean my class we never really got yelled at,” said Chloe Nagle, student nominator.

This week’s Golden Apple winner empathizes the importance of both academics and athletics in a young persons life.

“What I have learned from athletics I bring into the classroom, and it helps me share all of those things about being a teammate, being a leader, being disciplined, being on time all of those things they can all come together in the classroom it just kind of fits together,” said Plyer.

“One of the statements Chloe said, he takes time with us, he works with us, he pushes us and then he is there to watch us be successful,” said Mary Jo Melvin, PHD, Edinboro University.

The mark of a successful coach and a JET 24 Edinboro University Golden Apple Award winner.