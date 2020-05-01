Golf courses across Pennsylvania back open for business

A dreary day like we’ve seen on Friday typically gives us more of an incentive to stay inside. However, that’s not the case for everyone as golf courses have reopened in the commonwealth.

Typically, golfers like to head out when it’s sunny and warm. For many, they say that braving through Mother Nature.

A pastime favorite is back in full swing as golfers look to hit ’em straight now more than ever due to course changes brought on by COVID-19. One of the changes is golf carts. On the City of Erie courses, it’s walking only, whereas on some private courses, it’s just one person per cart.

“I kind of expected when I came down here that there would be some difference compared to what it was last year, but that’s what it is I guess. Everything has been changing so it’s not all that weird.” said Ben Sebalb, an Erie resident.

Not only does this bring new routines for players, but also extra preparations for owners.

“Disinfecting of the carts, disinfecting of the windows, getting everybody to try to pay online, making sure everyone has a mask and wearing them properly, getting the golf course ready, but not as ready because there isn’t any rakes in the bunkers, no ball washes, or anything like that.” said Tony Amigo, Co-Owner of Beechwood Golf Club.

Golfers say it’s just nice to have something to do that’s outside of the house regardless of the changes or how well they play.

“I mean, I have just been locked in the house for the last couple of months. School has been pretty rough, so I felt this is just something I needed to get out of the house and just have a good time again.” said Skyler Edwards, Erie resident.

“It’s fun and just to be able to get out legally and play, you’ve got to take advantage of it.” said Michael Jones, an Erie resident.

Courses are expected to be busy this weekend, so if you want to head out and hit the links, you are encouraged to call the course ahead of time to see if a tee time is available.