Golf courses around the region are gearing up for the summer season.

It’s that time of year again and golfers are teeing off a new season.

Golf courses around the region have been busy preparing the green after a mild winter.

Usually, ground crews are battling snow for months, but this year they were faced with new challenges.

“It was a windy winter. We had a lot of trees down,” said Dale Stuhlmiller of Erie Golf Club. “With the wind, without the snow covering the greens, and so on, it could cause more damage than if there was a blanket of snow over them.”

Erie Golf Club is preparing for the big day; they officially open for the summer Friday. 17 leagues are eager to get back on one of Erie’s oldest courses to start practicing.

“Some of our members wanted to have a couples league. So, they are going to start at like 4, 4:30 on a Sunday afternoon when we don’t have tournaments,” Stuhlmiller went on to say.

Some courses have already opened their season.

“As long as the weather cooperates, we’re typically pretty busy and whether it doesn’t cooperate we’re not as busy, but we’ve had a great opening so far,” said Ryan Bickel, pro shop manager for J.C. Martin Golf Course.

J.C. Martin Golf Course has big plans for this year.

“We’ve brought youth golf back. Last year, our city clinic series was averaging 40-50 kids a night,” Bickel said. “We have a lot of local high school kids come out and help us with the little ones to give back to the next generation of golfers.”

This summer, J.C. Martin is adding something new called “glow golf” that they hope will be popular.

“We’re looking at every Saturday night trying to bring in a local food truck to the parking lot. We’re going to have music play and the course is going to be set as a lighted par three. We’ll have over 60 LED lights on the course to kind of light it up and be able to capitalize on our very short summers in Erie to play a little bit extra golf and play it at night,” Bickel explained.

Another new addition for J.C. is their “lighting fundraiser.” Bickel said their course benefits organizations because its quicker and complete with nine holes.