Golf season is in full swing at Whispering Woods Golf Club.

The owner of Whispering Woods Golf Course told us that the next few days are already fully booked with social distancing precautions in mind.

Golfers at Whispering Woods are teeing off a new season.

“It’s mystic eyes because we have so much fun out here and last year we had the partitions between us. Now it’s getting relaxed,” said Ron Holden, Erie Resident.

Preparation is similar to last year’s social distancing protocols.

Carts will be sanitized and golfers must wear masks inside the clubhouse. This year comes with a sense of normalcy.

“What we are allowing now is the flag stick to come out. That is totally up to the person, giving the person to make that choice if they want to touch the flag stick. There’s no rule,” said Rich Rocky, Owner of Whispering Woods.

Rocky said that the course is expected to be booked this week with roughly 100 golfers taking the tee today and 140 on Wednesday.

Some golfers said they’re easing their restrictions since some already received the COVID-19 vaccination.

“Going along with social distancing, as Vinny said we’re all over 70 years old. We’ve all had our shots. We’re not taking any chances,” said Tom Tomecho, Erie Resident.

Tee times have also been spaced ten minutes apart to allow for social distancing.

The course will be open until Friday and the owner will make a decision about being open on the weekend depending on the weather.