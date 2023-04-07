Churches in the area were busy holding Good Friday services Friday night.

Good Friday is when Christians commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus and His death.

One of those area churches holding a special service was Immanuel Lutheran Church in Millcreek Township.

One church member said it’s important to keep traditions alive in the community.

“Well, our mission at the church are to help other people and our food pantry that we have and our AA groups that come also that meet here. So, we are just here to help in the community,” said Debbie Redditt, Immanuel Lutheran Church.