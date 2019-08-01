Good Morning Star Shine kicked off Lake Erie Cyclefest

Bicyclists made their way around the Peninsula this morning. It’s all part of the Good Morning Star Shine ride, the kick off to the Lake Erie Cyclefest.

There’s nothing more beautiful than a sunrise along our lake. Today some early risers enjoyed that view on two wheels. It’s the third year for Lake Erie Cyclefest, which features six cycling events.

For some bicycling is an escape, for others it is a chance to socialize.

“Because I’m a crazy bike rider, and I love being with a group of people that can get up at 4:45 a.m. and be down here for sunrise,” said Ann Bucceri, Bicyclist.

“Just the freedom being on a bike, being middle of nowhere, and no commitment, no traffic,” said Alex Grennan.

“I’ve been riding for 15 years. I’ve ridden every month in Erie county for 100 months now. It’s what I do for relaxation and exercise,” said Andy Foyle, Bicyclist.

During this four-day cycle fest, there is something for everyone, whether you’re looking for a slow ride through downtown, a longer ride through the vineyards, or a gravel grinder down the back roads with a beer.

You can find a complete list of events on their website eriecyclefest.com.