Good Morning Star Shine kicks off Lake Erie Cyclefest

Prepare to pedal Presque Isle to see our beautiful sunrise along the shores of Lake Erie. Some early risers are going to be enjoying that sunrise on two wheels.

Tomorrow, you can participate in the annual Good Morning Star Shine ride that will kick off Lake Erie Cyclefest. It’s the third year for Lake Erie Cyclefest, which features six cycling events.

There’s something for everyone, whether you’re looking for a slow ride through downtown, a longer ride through the vineyards, or a gravel grinder down the back roads with a beer at the end.