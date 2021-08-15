Good neighbor honored by Chestnut Hill Association for taking care of Chestnut Hill Neighborhood Park in Millcreek

A friendly gesture to a good neighbor. For 35 years, Brett Hammel has taken care of the Chestnut Hill Neighborhood Park in Millcreek Township.

On Saturday August 14th, Hammel was honored by the Chestnut Hill Association by renaming the park to Hammel Park.

A plaque was unveiled to a crowd of cheering neighbors.

“This is something that we have not done before. We have done a lot of projects for the neighborhood, but this is something new,” said Ray Reade, Chestnut Hill Association.

Chestnut Hill is the oldest neighborhood in Millcreek Township.

