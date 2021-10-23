Goodblend Dispensary opens facility in Erie

The medical marijuana dispensary of Goodblend has put its fingerprints in Erie.

The dispensary is originally from Pittsburgh, but has claimed Erie as its second permanent destination.

Officials of Goodblend are hopeful on their mission to serve as many patients that are in need of medical marijuana.

They’re saying that those qualified to consume the medical drug would have to have anxiety disorders, multiple sclerosis, cancer, and even those diagnosed with HIV/Aids.

“I think this has been so important for so many decades and people have been using it anecdotally, but the more and more proof that we have, and through studies like the one that we’re working on with you, Pitt, you can start to prove that out,” said Liz Conway, President of Goodblend.

“Being a part of the medical marijuana industry is game changing. We have patients every day that need this medicine for their health and wellness. So to be able to offer that to patients in Pennsylvania is just huge,” said Brittany Balandis, Marketing Director of Goodblend.

Goodblend grows its own plants. Officials are saying to be one of Goodblend’s clients, you have to have a medical prescription by your doctor.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists