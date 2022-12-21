A farewell and a thank you for retiring state representative Curt Sonney was in order during the Harborcreek County Supervisor’s meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 21st.

The republican was first elected to represent the fourth district in 2004. The Harborcreek supervisors hosted a party for Sonney which included state and local leaders, and a proclamation from Erie County.

“Well, it’s been 18 years and now that it’s over, it almost seems like the blink of an eye. But when you’re living through it, it seems like 18 years,” said Sonney reflecting on his career.

Among those on hand were Representative-Elect Jake Banta, who won the Fourth District seat, and representative Bob Merski who will be representing Harborcreek due to redistricting.