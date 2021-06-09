Goodell Gardens and Homestead holds social gathering to present strategic plan for a new vision for Edinboro

A new vision for Edinboro is underway.

Organizations share new plans for the town of Edinboro.

Local board members hope that the new additions will attract more visitors and create more activities for the members of the community to enjoy.

Two non-profits share the same beautiful vision for Edinboro and announced both plans tonight.

Goodell Gardens and Homestead collaborated with the Edinboro community and economic development organization to create a beautiful vision for Edinboro and share two separate plans.

A new vision for Edinboro starts at Goodell Farms and Homestead who have big plans for the 80 acre plot of land.

Some of these plans include new buildings on the property and walking trails.

“Goodell Gardens and Homestead is unveiling our strategic plan. It was a six month strategic planning process for the next three years,” said Amber Wellington, Executive Director of Goodell Gardens & Homestead.

Marian Beckman the President of the Board of Directors said that this strategic plan is all about making Goodell Gardens more accessible to the public.

“We are putting in new trails, a wood trails for walking. Hoping to put in a new visitor center and we are hoping to have a platform out to the cove so you can watch the wildlife,” said Marian Beckman, President of the Board of Directors at Goodell Gardens.

Members from other organizations also shared their vision for Edinboro.

The Edinboro Community and Economic Development group is collaborating with Goodell Gardens to work together to share the same vision.

“We’ve got the different committees, parks and recreation developing more activities, developing more parks. There is the public housing and to develop that in the community business branding and marketing and then working on our infrastructure as such,” said Brenda Cannell, Chair of the Board for Edinboro Community and Economic Development.

The plan has a community wide effect.

With both non-profits sharing the vision for Edinboro, Beckman said that the main goal is to give the community a beautiful, peaceful place to come to.

“We just want to let the community know this is the place to come and gather to learn and to refresh their mind, body, and spirit,” said Beckman.

The Interim President of Edinboro University, Dale-Elizabeth Pehrsson was invited to the social event and said that this is a great partnership and is the beginning of good things.