Goodell Gardens held their 14th Annual Homegrown Harvest Festival over the weekend

Goodell Gardens celebrated their Homegrown Harvest Festival on Sunday, with the emphasis on homegrown.

The 14th Annual Homegrown Harvest Festival brought the community together at Goodell Gardens.

Organizers say it’s all about supporting your neighbors and creating relationships.

There were food vendors, artists, and musicians.

“The dollars spent here today are paying to keep the lights on; they’re paying to put food in lunch boxes. We really want to support our local community,” said Amber Wellington, Homegrown Harvest Festival.

Goodell Farms is looking to continue expanding their event in the years to come with additional vendors and artists from the surrounding community.