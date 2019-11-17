GoodTaste! Erie takes over Ambassador Center on Saturday

If you’re looking for a new place to eat, GoodTaste! Erie has you covered.

Hundreds of people gathered for the second annual event to celebrate Erie’s fabulous food scene. The event looks to showcase local Erie products that are produced, grown and sold right in our backyard.

30 vendors had the chance to meet with the community first hand and share their products.

“There’s a lot of first time vendors here who are small businesses who are looking for a marketing platform and that’s what we provide. ” said Dee Weinberg, owner of GoodTaste! Pittsburgh

The event also included samples of foods from restaurants in the Erie area