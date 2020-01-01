Gordmans taking over Peebles; hiring for February re-opening

If you are looking for a new job in the new year, you may want to circle January 7th on your calendar.

Gordmans is taking over Peebles Department Stores in the area and is looking for new employees for a February re-opening.

The company is seeking applications for store manger, assistant store manager, sales associates, and stockroom help.

The company is asking that you send a resume first to Gordmans.com/careers. Then, attend a job fair on Tuesday, January 7th from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The job fair will be held in the current Peebles buildings, including the one at West 32nd and Liberty Streets in Erie.