Gordmans’ to donate $1,000 to local schools with each new store location during grand opening celebrations

Gordmans’ will be holding a Grand Opening Brand Bash Celebration of their newest stores, which is set for 23 locations including its stores at Erie and Meadville.

At each store grand opening, a $1,000 check will be donated to a local high school, including Erie High School and the Meadville Area Senior High School.

In addition to the donations, Gordmans’ will be offering giveaways and other surprises.