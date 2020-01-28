Gordmans’ to donate $1,000 to local schools with each new store location during grand opening celebrations

Gordmans’ will be holding a Grand Opening Brand Bash Celebration of their newest stores, which is set for 23 locations including its stores at Erie and Meadville.
At each store grand opening, a $1,000 check will be donated to a local high school, including Erie High School and the Meadville Area Senior High School.
In addition to the donations, Gordmans’ will be offering giveaways and other surprises.
- Free Gifts- The first 100 guests in line will receive a Gordmans insulated tote bag and to have an opportunity to win a $50 gift card or a $5 shopping card.
- Unrivaled Rewards- Guests who enroll in the Style Circle Rewards will enjoy incredible payback rewards, a birthday gift and more.
- Gordmans Credit Card Savings- All guests who apply and are approved for a Gordmans credit card will receive 20% off their first day’s purchases.