Gordon Lightfoot concert rescheduled to Feb. 2022

The Gordon Lightfoot Show that was originally supposed to take place Saturday, Aug. 14th has been rescheduled to Feb. 2022, according to Erie Events.

Erie’s concert, along with all August tour dates, were rescheduled after Gordon Lightfoot fractured his right hand near the wrist.

Lightfoot underwent surgery in early August to install a plate and screws. He is expected to make a full recovery, but will not be able to tour this August.

The Erie concert has been rescheduled to February 5, 2022 and will take place at the Warner Theatre.

All tickets will be honored for the new date and must be exchanged for a comparable seat location in the Warner Theatre. Exchanges can be done in person or by mail beginning Friday, August 13th at the Erie Insurance Box Office — 809 French St.

Refunds are also available in person or by mail.

