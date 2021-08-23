Gordon’s Market fighting food insecurity in Erie County

Gordon’s Market is using their business to fight against food insecurities in Erie County.

PA Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding has been part of that initiative.

Gordon’s Market received a $350,000 grant to help make fresh food more available to low-income neighborhoods.

Redding says the Department of Agriculture realized it’s important to develop projects and work with local businesses to fight food insecurities.

“It really had to be pretty accommodating to all. But it had, as a prerequisite, we wanted to invest in those areas that had some demonstrated limitations, and then try to of course correct those and fill those gaps we identified during covid,” said Russell Redding, Agriculture Secretary.

The business is looking to expand its mission by opening another location to serve those in low-income situations. In the meantime, you can get your fresh produce at Gordon’s Market at 4815 Peach Street.

