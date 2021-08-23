Gordon’s Market uses business to fight against food insecurities in Erie County

Gordon’s Market is using their business to fight against food insecurities in Erie County.

The PA Agriculture Secretary, Russell Redding, has been part of that initiative.

Gordon’s Market received a $350,000 grant to help make fresh food more available to low income neighborhoods.

Redding said that the Department of Agriculture realized it’s important to develop projects and work with local businesses to fight food insecurities.

“So it really had to be accommodated to all, but it had it’s prerequisite going to invest in those areas that has demonstrated limitation and then try to of course correct those and fill those gaps and identify during COVID,” said Russell Redding, Agricultural Secretary.

“One of the big things Gordon is always about is being a neighborhood meat market and providing fresh as it gets,” said Kyle Bohrer, Owner of Gordon’s Butcher & Market.

The business is looking to expand its mission by opening another location to serve those in low income situations, but in the meantime you can get your fresh produce at Gordon’s Market at 4815 Peach Street.

