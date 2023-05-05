The City of Erie is holding its annual tire and electronics recycling event this Saturday.

Saturday, May 6, city residents can dispose of unwanted items at the city’s municipal complex located at 1926 Holland Street.

The event is free and runs from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., a photo I.D. is required.

Donors must be City of Erie residents and can drop off up to six tires from either passenger vehicles or light trucks. No rims will be accepted.

TV’s, desktop, laptop and tablet computers, computer monitors, printers and computer accessories including keyboards, mice, speakers etc.