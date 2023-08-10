(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro held a ceremony in Philadelphia Thursday to celebrate signing a bill that expands the Pennsylvania Property Tax/Rent Rebate program to include 175,000 additional senior citizens.

The bill passed the PA Senate and House with nearly unanimous support and increases income limits, provides larger rebates for those who qualify and includes a cost-of-living adjustment so the program keeps up with rising prices. It also delivers the largest tax break to seniors since 2006.

The maximum rebate for senior homeowners and renters has been increased from $650 to $1,000 and increased the income cap to $45,000 a year — it was previously $35,000 a year. Residents eligible will receive a minimum rebate of $380 if they have an income of $35,001-$45,000.

Known as HB1100, Shapiro initially proposed expanding the Property Tax/Rent Rebate program (PTRR) during his campaign and followed up on the proposition again during his first budget address.

“The Property Tax/Rent Rebate program is a lifeline for so many seniors across our Commonwealth who face the burden of rising prices – and this tax break will put an estimated $160 million back in their pockets,” said Governor Josh Shapiro.

The PTRR program benefits nearly 400,000 Pennsylvanians ages 65 or older, widows and widowers 50 and older as well as people with disabilities under the age of 18.

As a result of the expansion, more than 20,000 more seniors will be eligible for the PTRR program in Philadelphia alone and roughly 175,000 across the Commonwealth.

For more information on the PTTR program, check out the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue’s website here.