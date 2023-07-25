More than 200,000 Pennsylvanians don’t have access to the internet.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro visited seniors in Union City on Tuesday to talk about a five-year plan to expand broadband across the commonwealth using more than $1.6 billion in federal funding.

“Seniors are negatively impacted as I talked about before by a lack of high-speed internet connections in their homes in their senior centers and elsewhere. So I wanted to come right to a community that doesn’t have access across the board and let them know help is on the way,” said Gov. Shapiro.

Shapiro added high-speed affordable internet is a great equalizer and that’s why they’re hoping to involve the public and help those in underserved communities.

“We have the funding now to do this work. We have a plan and we have the personnel and the know-how to be able to do this. Now it’s just a matter of time of executing it,” he continued.

Several Union City residents said it’s great to see an elected official invest in seniors of northwestern Pennsylvania.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“A lot of times in small towns we don’t get a lot of attention from the government, but I do think we really need high-speed internet out here. It’s so frustrating when you have DSL and dial-up, it’s so slow, it’s so hard to do anything. Almost everything is done online anymore. You have to have high-speed internet to do anything,” said Tim Brunk, Union City resident.

“I think the biggest reason now is to apply for the things that we’ve worked for all our years, Social Security, help with food and so forth, all of that done on the internet,” said Steve Zielinski, Union City resident.

“It’s really nice that he has come here to see us and to let us know what’s going on and maybe to give us a little bit of a benefit,” said Regina Peterson, Union City resident.