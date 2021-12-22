Gov. Tom Wolf and First Lady Frances Wolf record holiday message

Pennsylvania’s governor and first lady took time from their schedules to record this year’s holiday greeting from the governor’s mansion.

Each year, the first couple records a greeting to be delivered to the people of Pennsylvania for the holiday season.

It has not been an easy year with the COVID-19 pandemic and the other challenges facing the commonwealth. But, the message recorded was still one of hope for the future.

“We are so happy that we can share the magic of the holidays with all of you.” said Governor Tom Wolf.

“No matter what holiday you celebrate, I hope you have a joyous and blessed season. Happy Holidays.” said Frances Wolf, Pennsylvania First Lady.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

The Pennsylvania state tree is a 20-foot tall Douglas fir outfitted with about 900 LED lights.