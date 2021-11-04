Gov. Tom Wolf visits Erie to outline plan to protect workers, improve pay and paid sick leave

Governor Tom Wolf visited Erie on Thursday meeting with union members and addressing local workplace conditions. Wolf and other officials outlining a plan to protect workers and improve pay.

In August, 4.3 million Americans voluntarily left their jobs. On Thursday, Governor Tom Wolf visited United Steelworkers Union Hall in Erie with a plan to protect workers, improve pay, and paid sick leave.

“American workers are making it clear right now to all of their employers that they deserve a better deal and we need to listen. We need to listen to those workers.” said Governor Tom Wolf.

Wolf discussing his executive order that he supports workers and quality jobs. He is encouraging the general assembly to pass legislation that improves pay for workers.

“So that we’re not talking about this worker shortage, instead, we’re talking about how we have made the workplace and the world of work better. We need to give workers confidence that they are working at a good place and that’s what my plan does,” Governor Wolf said.

One State Representative is urging his colleagues in the House to embrace this legislation to protect workers.

“The Governor understands it, the Department of Labor understands it, and now we have to get my republican colleagues in leadership in the House to understand this is a non-partisan issue. This is an issue that resonates with everybody and now is the time to do it,” said Pat Harkins.

One union representative says he appreciates the governor’s commitment to worker safety and recognizing Erie’s commitment to manufacturing jobs.

“Unfortunately, with the wages, a lot of the jobs have gone away. Hopefully, we can change that and bring back better paying jobs to the community,” said Jesse Burns, President of United Steelworkers Local 3199.

