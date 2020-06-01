Gov. Wolf Amends Emergency Declaration to Add Erie, Delaware and Montgomery Counties for Assistance During Protests

PHILADELPHIA, PA – NOVEMBER 19: Governor of Pennsylvania Tom Wolf speaks on stage during Pennsylvania Conference For Women at Pennsylvania Convention Center on November 19, 2015 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Marla Aufmuth/Getty Images for Pennsylvania Conference for Women)

Governor Tom Wolf this afternoon amended his May 30 disaster emergency declaration to add Erie, Delaware and Montgomery counties to provide all necessary assistance to these counties as they respond to the escalation of protests.

These counties join Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Dauphin counties, which were in the original declaration.

“People have every right to speak out and demonstrate, but it’s unacceptable to take advantage of protests to incite violence, harm others and destroy property. I amended this declaration to add more counties affected by the violence that erupted after peaceful protests in Erie, Delaware and Montgomery counties over the weekend,” said Governor Tom Wolf.

The declaration authorizes the commonwealth and its agencies to assist municipalities in their response to de-escalate violence and ensure public safety.

On Saturday, Gov. Wolf announced the expanded activation of the Commonwealth Response Coordination Center at the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA).

That activation, combined with this declaration, authorizes PEMA to direct emergency operations in these six counties, allocating all resources and personnel as deemed necessary to cope with the situation.

In addition, the original declaration allocates $2 million in unused appropriated funds to PEMA for Emergency Management Assistance Compact expenses related to this emergency, to be increased or decreased as conditions require, and transfer up to $4 million in unused appropriated funds, to be increased or decreased as conditions require, to the PEMA for expenses authorized and incurred related to this emergency.

Any unused funds will be returned to the General Fund.

The declaration authorizes the Adjutant General of the PA National Guard and the Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner to activate personnel and use resources as necessary to alleviate the danger to public health and safety caused by this emergency.

Read the amended declaration here.