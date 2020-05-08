Gov. Wolf and Secretary of Health extend stay at home orders for red phase counties

While Erie County prepares to go to phase yellow, much of the state will remain in phase red.

Governor Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine extended the stay at home order for the 43 counties in red, until June 4th. The extended order remains the same as the original statewide stay-at-home order announced on April 1st.

In addition, Governor Wolf and Secretary Levine signed new orders for the 24 counties moving to yellow. The order addresses the limited reopening of businesses in the yellow phase, detailing businesses previously deemed non-life-sustaining as permitted to reopen if they follow the guidance for safety for staff, customers, and facility.

You can find the guidance by clicking here