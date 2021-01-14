Gov. Wolf and State Dem. leaders call on State Legislature to allocate funding for small businesses

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Wolf held a press conference Thursday and was joined by Senate Democratic Leader Jay Costa (D-Allegheny) and House Democratic Leader Joanna McClinton (D-Philadelphia/Delaware) to call on the General Assembly to allocate $145 million that is available now to provide much-needed support to Pennsylvania businesses that have been adversely affected by the COVID-19 public health crisis.

“This pandemic has brought us many challenges, but we have the means in front of us to help Pennsylvanians overcome one of those challenges,” Gov. Wolf said. “We all need the Republican-led General Assembly to step up and do their part. Republican leaders have failed to act thus far and that has to change. They need to act quickly because businesses need this help now.”

Since the start of the pandemic, the Wolf Administration has provided more than $525 million in relief to businesses and non-profits in addition to federal support through programs such as the Paycheck Protection Program.

Governor Wolf announced the $145 million about three weeks ago, but the State Legislature has yet to approve it. Some members say the $145 million isn’t enough to ensure businesses can survive through the pandemic.

“The General Assembly must commit to working together to get this money into the hands of businesses that need it. Delaying now, when the funds have already been transferred, only harms working Pennsylvanians,” Gov. Wolf said. “The money is available and ready to be distributed, and our businesses can’t afford to wait.”