Gov. Wolf announces 2021/22 budget proposal for the Commonwealth

Governor Wolf has announced the 2021/22 budget proposal for the Commonwealth, which also addressed some projects in Erie County.

The annual budget address included funding for both Erie County Community College operations and Capital budgets. Governor Wolf invested $10 million into the community college at the end of 2020.

Gov. Wolf also discussed funding for public health, an area Erie County officials have said is in need of additional funding.

Other funding that could impact the local economy includes revenue for state and local governments, as well as, an economic development strategy — which some local officials say would benefit Erie’s economy.

