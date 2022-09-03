(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Multiple Pennsylvania nonprofits will see an increase in funding to combat hate crimes in different counties.

Governor Tom Wolf announced Friday that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, through the Federal Emergency Management Agency, has awarded $4.2 million in Nonprofit Security Grant Program (NSGP) funding to dozens of nonprofits located in Pennsylvania.

“Pennsylvania’s diverse bounty of cultures are too often the targets of hate crimes,” said Gov. Wolf. “This $4.2 million federal investment builds on the more than $15 million I’ve invested at the state level to protect our people. It is my hope that one day the goodness of humanity will suffice, but until then we will continue supporting and investing in those who face unfair prejudice solely because of their race, religion, disability, or sexual orientation.”

Nationwide for the fiscal year 2022, more than $250 million was available through NSGP. Gov. Wolf has invested more than $15 million in similar projects through the state’s Nonprofit Security Grant Program and has committed another $5 million to be available this fall.

The following organizations in Erie Co. received awards from the $4.2 million allocation:

Chabad Lubavitch of Erie County Inc., $150,000

Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine, $46,000

Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine, $49,000

Allocation to other Pa. counties can be found online.