(WJET/WFXB/YourErie)– Governor Tom Wolf has announced that $400,000 in funding for Rhoads Industries to aid a program that brings awareness to careers and opportunities within the state’s manufacturing industry.

The program also helps supports companies in creating and training a skilled workforce through concentrated programs and services according to a press release from the office of Gov. Wolf.

“It’s crucial that we make strong investments in programs like this one that bolster Pennsylvania’s manufacturing industry and help ensure its strong and vibrant future,” Gov. Wolf said in the statement. “This program through Rhoads Industries will help grow the workforce in the area and maintain a strong pipeline of skilled manufacturers for many years to come,” Wolf continued.

The funding for Rhoads Industries will come through the state’s Manufacturing Training-to-Career (MTTC) program to aid workforce development in southeast Pa and has a partnership with the U.S. Navy. The programs will seek to address pipelines and other critical skills needed to advance the U.S. Navy’s priorities of labor force recruitment, development, and retention.

“Rhoads Industries is thrilled to continue advancing and supporting the Navy’s mission of developing workforce growth in our Philadelphia facility,” said Trish Conti, Manager of Workforce Development, Rhoads Industries.

Governor Wolf’s Manufacturing PA initiative was launched in October 2017 and since then has funded 87 projects and invested more than $18.4 million through the MTTC program.