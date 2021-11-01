Gov. Wolf promoting health equity through Pennie in 2022 open health care enrollment

HARRISBURG – Governor Tom Wolf announced the 2022 Open Enrollment Period for health care coverage through Pennie has officially begun.

Pennie is Pennsylvania’s state-based health insurance coverage.

“Pennie is the one-stop shop for Pennsylvanians’ health care needs,” Gov. Wolf said. “With Pennie, Pennsylvanians have access to a variety of resources to help them understand how to apply, shop, and enroll in health coverage including access to people who can help them right in their community. Pennie also provides financial assistance for those who qualify, which means health care coverage is more affordable for Pennsylvanians. Now, more Pennsylvanians can access the care they deserve, ultimately giving more people the opportunity to live healthier lives.”

In July 2019, Gov. Wolf signed legislation establishing the state-based marketplace. Pennie replaces healthcare.gov as Pennsylvania’s official destination for shopping for quality health insurance plans. It is also the only source for financial assistance to help with the cost of coverage and care.

Currently there are nearly 344,000 Pennie customers throughout the commonwealth.

“Now is the time to sign up for low-cost, quality coverage through Pennie. As a result of the American Rescue Plan premium savings, coverage has never been more in reach for so many Pennsylvanians,” said Pennie executive Zachary Sherman. “Nine out of 10 Pennie customers qualify for savings which have increased in value for low-income individuals, working families and near-retirees. Open Enrollment is the opportunity for Pennsylvanians to protect their health and their budgets by getting the coverage they need to ensure access to care.”

As of Monday, more than 3,300,000 Pennsylvanians are covered by Medical Assistance.

“We’re all better off when affordable health care is accessible to all,” said Gov. Wolf. “There’s more we need to do to ensure health equity in the commonwealth and my administration will continue to fight for true equity but expanding access to health care through Medicaid and ensuring affordable coverage is available through Pennie are both important steps.”

