Gov. Wolf announces plan to address flooding caused by climate change

Governor Tom Wolf today announced executive actions that will support communities impacted by flooding due to climate change.

“The dangers brought on by climate change are affecting Pennsylvania communities right now, endangering both lives and livelihoods. These types of storms often fail to reach the thresholds for federal disaster aid, which leave municipalities and the state struggling to cover millions of dollars in recovery costs,” Gov. Wolf said. “We need to take immediate steps to mitigate those dangers and protect Pennsylvanians, especially as so many are already struggling financially due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

According to a 2015 Department of Environmental Protection Climate Impacts Assessment, Pennsylvania has seen a 10 percent increase in average yearly precipitation over the last century. By 2050, the average yearly precipitation is projected to increase by another 8 percent.

In 2018 in Pennsylvania, more than 5,000 homes were damaged in a series of incidents, but no single incident met the threshold for federal disaster aid.

That year there was also approximately $63 million in public infrastructure damages alone that were not reimbursable through federal disaster programs, according to the Wolf Administration.

“We cannot depend on federal aid as a reliable source of funding to recover from disasters, since the thresholds to qualify for assistance increase every year,” said Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) Director Randy Padfield. “Federal data shows that every dollar spent on mitigation saves on average, six dollars in recovery, so mitigation not only saves lives and property but it’s also the fiscally smart thing to do.”

Major rehabilitations to Pennsylvania’s 120 flood control facilities, such as flood walls, levees, and channel improvements, are the responsibility of the commonwealth. Of those, only 68 of those facilities meet the eligibility criteria established by the Army Corps of Engineers Emergency Rehabilitation Program. The rest are ineligible for rehabilitation coverage under this program. That means costly repairs to these facilities after flood events would be borne by the sponsor municipality and the commonwealth.

Additionally, as land is developed for residential and commercial use, stormwater runoff can cause stream impairment.

“With increased precipitation projected in the years to come, it is critical that we lay the groundwork now to implement flood hazard mitigation efforts and protect our communities and businesses,” said Dennis Davin, Secretary of the Department of Community and Economic Development. “As weather conditions continue to change, major storms and flooding have the potential to devastate counties across the state. These are spaces that are important to us—our homes, our family and neighbors’ homes. It’s the financial stability of our favorite small businesses, and our places of employment. The work we do today will better prepare us for not only the immediate impact of severe storms and flooding, but also the long-term recovery that follows.”