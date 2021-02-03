Gov. Wolf approves $2.25 million for the acquisition of more than 12 acres in Fairview Business Park

Governor Wolf has approved $2.25 million in funding for a local business to buy 12.32 acres in Fairview Business Park.

Today, Governor Tom Wolf announced nearly $5.4 million in low-interest loans through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA) that will help businesses in Berks, Erie and Fayette counties.

Real estate holding company AnDi LLC, through Enterprise Development Center of Erie County, Inc., was approved for a $2.25 million, 15-year loan at a 0.75 percent reset rate to purchase 12.32 acres of property in Fairview Business Park.

The company plans to construct a 95,500-square-foot distribution facility which will be leased to a single tenant, GWD Acquisition, Inc., d/b/a Allegheny Beverage Company under a 15-year lease agreement.

“It has never been more critical for Pennsylvania to invest in its businesses, both large and small, to help them improve and expand their operations,” Gov. Wolf stated in a news release. “The projects approved today will help four businesses grow in their communities, creating good jobs and providing new spaces to do business in the commonwealth.”

The loan will be subject to the retention of Allegheny Beverage Company’s 70 full-time employees from their current Erie location and the creation of 10 full-time employees within three years.